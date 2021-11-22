M&F Bancorp, Inc. (MFBP) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on December 13th

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) declared a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.
M&F Bancorp stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. M&F Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $8.05.
About M&F Bancorp
