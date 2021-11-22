NativeCoin (N8V) Trading 67.6% Lower Over Last Week

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 67.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $341,237.65 and $194.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00234422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.58 or 0.00845506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00016090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00075563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

