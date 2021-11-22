The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$478 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.73 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

PNTG opened at $22.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.30 million, a P/E ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. Equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Pennant Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of The Pennant Group worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

