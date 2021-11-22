Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Short Interest Up 16.9% in October

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,375,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domtar stock opened at $55.42 on Monday. Domtar has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domtar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

