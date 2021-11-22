Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $325.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock opened at $294.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.59. Etsy has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $299.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $2,730,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.