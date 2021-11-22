urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Update

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,450 over the last three months. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGRO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in urban-gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $11.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $162.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 million and a P/E ratio of -34.61.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

