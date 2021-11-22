First Hawaiian Bank Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter worth about $6,777,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 37.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 913,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 250,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 49.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 215,410 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.00 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

