First Hawaiian Bank Sells 520 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.92.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $482.62 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $494.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

