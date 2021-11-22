First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,899,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Cummins by 84.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after acquiring an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 45.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after acquiring an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,250,677,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,664,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $223.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.88 and a 200 day moving average of $240.29. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.41 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

