First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.13% of Lazydays worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Lazydays by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lazydays by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lazydays by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lazydays by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAZY shares. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

LAZY opened at $20.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $245.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

In other Lazydays news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 29,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $634,588.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $481,751.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,260 shares of company stock worth $6,606,596. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

