Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stake Lowered by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 197.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 87,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 168,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $66.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

