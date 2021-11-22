First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys 7,500 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

