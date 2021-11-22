3,800 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Xilinx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 15.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after acquiring an additional 382,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Xilinx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $340,121,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XLNX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $220.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.04. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $223.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

