Analysts Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Earnings of $6.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. REGENXBIO reported earnings per share of ($1.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 595.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $5.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.97) to ($2.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,233 shares of company stock worth $2,295,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 321.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 103.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 235,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 220,966 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 67,750.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 212,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 204,340 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $33.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

