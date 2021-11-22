Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires New Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $165.86 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.22.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

