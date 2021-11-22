Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $116.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.21. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,252 shares of company stock worth $6,399,236 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

