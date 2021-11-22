Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Okta by 651.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 657.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Okta by 752.9% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $240.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $35,877,252 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Summit Insights boosted their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.58.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

