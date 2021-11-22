Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $41.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.