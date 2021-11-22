Veriti Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $110.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.57.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

