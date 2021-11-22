Veriti Management LLC Sells 606 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $32,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other Sunrun news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $446,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,696 shares of company stock worth $9,380,358 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

