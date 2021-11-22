Veriti Management LLC Sells 17,947 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,947 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,570,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Shares of CS opened at $9.79 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

