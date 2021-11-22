Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 153 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHS opened at $123.98 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

