Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 724 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,585,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,853 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,924,000 after buying an additional 1,980,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,463,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,619,000 after buying an additional 1,388,769 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

