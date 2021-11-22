CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Purchases $12,801.25 in Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Mudit K. Jain purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $12,801.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CVRX stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42. CVRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CVRX. William Blair started coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
CVRx Company Profile
CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.
