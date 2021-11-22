CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Purchases $12,801.25 in Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Mudit K. Jain purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $12,801.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CVRX stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42. CVRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CVRx by 901.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CVRx by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 277,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in CVRx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 413,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVRX. William Blair started coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

