Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Downgraded by Mizuho

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NPSCY opened at $16.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. Nippon Steel has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

