Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Downgraded by Mizuho

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NPSCY opened at $16.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. Nippon Steel has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
