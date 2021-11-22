Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

