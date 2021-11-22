Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Raised by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 59.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,704,000 after purchasing an additional 264,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,046,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,140,000 after purchasing an additional 304,276 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG opened at $136.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.