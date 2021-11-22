American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,744 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $26,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $18,718,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,335,625. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMH. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

