Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STBA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.72. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

