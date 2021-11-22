Invesco Ltd. Buys 661 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $23,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after acquiring an additional 137,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $63,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $662,519.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,006 shares of company stock worth $24,166,325. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $130.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.86 and its 200 day moving average is $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

