Comparing CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CDK Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EVO Payments and CDK Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $439.10 million 4.00 -$1.68 million ($0.09) -234.20 CDK Global $1.67 billion 2.84 $1.03 billion $8.55 4.70

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments. EVO Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EVO Payments and CDK Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 2 2 0 2.50 CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

EVO Payments presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. CDK Global has a consensus price target of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.57%. Given CDK Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than EVO Payments.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments 1.22% -10.27% 4.95% CDK Global 61.80% 119.09% 10.23%

Summary

CDK Global beats EVO Payments on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America. The company was founded on May 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.

