CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 94,050.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $138.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $256,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

