$0.48 EPS Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.