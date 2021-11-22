Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.43% of Elys Game Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

ELYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.