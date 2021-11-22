Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $1,208,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.50. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $138.23. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

