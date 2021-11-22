State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $57.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

