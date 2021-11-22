State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 77,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $148.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.57. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

