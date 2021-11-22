Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Reduced by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $78,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $100.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

