Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 540 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $237,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,137. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

TRUP stock opened at $136.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.79. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -170.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.