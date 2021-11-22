Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,965,000 after buying an additional 273,136 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,696,000 after buying an additional 105,163 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 93,026 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after buying an additional 68,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,404.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 61,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $209.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.22.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

