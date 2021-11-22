Insider Selling: Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Sells $198,079.52 in Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $147,030.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $8.82 on Monday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

