Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a $27.50 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

