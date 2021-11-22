Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $83.95 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $85.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 144.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,507,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

