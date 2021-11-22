Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 84.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 257.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 39,596.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $89.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

