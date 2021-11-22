Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 301.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,929 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 148.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,500 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $107,594,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,712,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $84.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average is $82.85. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

