Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $72,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN opened at $154.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.64.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZPN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

