State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.16 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

