State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 566 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $56,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $547.88 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.86 and its 200 day moving average is $470.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,428 shares of company stock worth $25,958,279 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

