Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $218,125,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $93,751,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after buying an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 79.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after buying an additional 1,878,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 94.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,439,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after buying an additional 1,671,392 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

SJR opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

