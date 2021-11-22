Veriti Management LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Workday by 523.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 23.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $2,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $286.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.86 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,592.13, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.46.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

